Police: High school student nearly abducted at South Austin bus stop

AUSTIN - A W.B. Travis High School senior managed to escape an attempted abduction by two men outside of an HEB in South Austin by hopping on a Cap Metro bus, police confirmed Wednesday.

Austin police sad the 18-year-old student contacted police at 11:30 a.m., almost three hours after the incident occurred Tuesday morning.

Police said the young woman was waiting at the bus stop on Congress Ave. and Oltorf St. when she noticed two men staring at her. The teen said the men drove into the parking lot of the HEB before getting out of their white truck. One of the men attempted to grab her hand, as the bus was pulling up.

However, they failed because the student was able to board the bus and escape.

She described the suspects to police as white men. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a baseball cap and he may be in his 20s.

