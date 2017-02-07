Police helping community protect their personal property

Austin police badge (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department on Tuesday hosted the first of a three-part safety series focused on protecting personal property.

One thing they want people to be aware of is license plate theft. Police said criminals are stealing them from the front of cars that look similar to their own vehicles, for a specific reason.

"It doesn't raise the suspicion of an officer," said APD Sgt. Philip Kelly. "So, if it's a Jeep and they steal a plate off a Subaru and the officer checks that plate and it comes back to a 2005 Subaru when it's obviously a Jeep, obviously it's going to raise some suspicion."

So far in 2017, the Austin Police Department's Auto Theft Unit is processing about one stolen plate report a day. In 2016 they filed an average of about 44 per month.

Police say protecting your plates can be as easy as picking up a set of these anti-theft screws, which usually cost about $5 at your local auto shop. They're designed to only unscrew with the specialty circle wrench they come with. Each one is different.

KVUE asked a local mechanic if people ever come in to get them.

"All the time," said PepBoys Mechanic Javier Medina. "They come because they've had a bad experience in the neighborhood they live in as to getting their license plate stolen."

Police said protecting your plates sooner rather than later could save you time and a lot money. Tuesday’s meeting included some top tips for protecting your home and car.

Home:

1) Add 3 inch screws to your home's door jams and hinges.

2) Add secondary window locks to your home's windows.

3) Get a home surveillance system if you don't already have one. Police advise getting one that connects to your smart phone to check the cameras when you're not home.

Car:

1) Park in good lighting.

2) Lock your doors.

3) Hide your valuables.

4) Get anti-theft screws for your license plate

The next session will be 6:30-8 p.m., Friday, March 3 at the Clinton Hunter Substation, located at 404 Ralph Ablanedo Drive. APD said the session will focus on physical security as it relates to your residence and/or business.

(© 2017 KVUE)