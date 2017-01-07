Police: Body found in vehicle Saturday morning

Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle Saturday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said that the body was reported around 11 a.m. in a car at Doctor Scott Drive and east SH 71, near Del Valle.

TCSO said that a deceased Hispanic male in his 20s was found in the vehicle. His identity has not been released.

TCSO said there are no signs of foul play.

An investigation is ongoing.

