Police asking for public's help finding man, 91

AUSTIN - Austin police are asking for the public's help finding a 91-year-old man who was last seen at 15017 FM 969 in East Travis County Thursday afternoon.

Robert Davis was last seen at around 1 p.m. driving a blue Chevy Silverado with a Texas license plate that reads CLL8455. Davis told others that he was going to a bank at the Capital Plaza and never returned, police said.

Davis is described as standing at 6-feet 2-inches and weighing 190 pounds with gray, balding hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a brown button up shirt.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

