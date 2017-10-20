Police asking for public's help after 25-year-old's body found

The man's body was found in the 5000 block of Alf Avenue. (Photo: Google maps)

AUSTIN - Austin police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a suspicious death that was reported in East Austin Thursday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, 25-year-old Magdaleno Benitez Flores' body was found at 8:22 a.m. by MasTec utility employees near the Kingsbury solar station in the 5000 block of Alf Avenue.

Police were called to the scene and determined that the man's death was suspicious due to the trauma to his body. Police believe he had been there for several days before he was found.

The Travis County Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy Friday to determine an exact cause of death.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV