Police: 7 found in violation after WilCo sex offender compliance operation

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - A total of seven registered sex offenders were found to be not in compliance after a county-wide compliance operation on Monday evening, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

In conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the sheriff’s office conducted the operation that targeted 49 locations in Williamson County.

The sheriff’s office said that non-compliance issues ranged from not reporting change of vehicle, not reporting change of employment or giving false information during recent reporting visits.

“It is important that all the registered sex offenders know that we will always be following up,” said Sheriff Robert Chody in a press release. “We want to make sure they are in compliance for the safety of our community.”

According to the release, there are a total of 191 registered sex offenders in Williamson County, but the operation was targeted specifically to high and moderate risk offenders. The sheriff’s office also said it will follow up on 10 offenders that were not contacted during the operation.

