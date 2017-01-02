Police: 19-year-old shoots at officers responding to his home

Yellow police tape. (Photo: Sheila Paras/Getty Images)

MANOR, TEXAS - After what began as a family disturbance, a 19-year-old man is in custody for allegedly firing a gun at police officers in Manor on New Year's Day.

After getting a phone call about a family disturbance at around 12:30 p.m. on New Year's Day, police responded to a residence in Manor. Officers positioned themselves around the house to get a look at a man inside the home who was said to be armed.

That man, Gordon Allen, opened the sliding glass door at the back of the house and got on his hands and knees on the porch where he began to eject rounds from the magazine. He then allegedly put the magazine back in the weapon and charged it as he stood up. He allegedly said, "I see you, I'm giving you a warning," the affidavit said.

Allen then allegedly fired the weapon in the direction of an officer, hitting a dirt mound in the backyard.

Officers retreated before a sergeant used Allen's father's phone to contact him. Shortly after Allen surrendered, he allegedly said he knew the officers were there and he shot at them intentionally, according to the affidavit.

Allen's bond is set at $70,000.