PN-G student accused of planning school attack released on $100K bond

PORT NECHES - A Port Neches-Groves High School student accused of trying to recruit others to join him in a Columbine-style shooting at PN-G has bonded out of jail.

Triston Brantley Miller, 17, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a relative’s in Port Neches.

Miller had been on a mental health hold while at the jail. Miller posted $100,000 bond and underwent a mental evaluation. He was then released.

According to 12News file stories, Port Neches Police were notified on Thursday, April 13, of possible threats being made against Port Neches-Groves High School.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News, four students witnessed Miller talking about planning to shoot people on campus. He detailed which teachers he wanted to kill first as well as which students he wanted to kill according to the affidavit. Miller also went into detail about shooting students in a certain hallway after lunch where they would be trapped the affidavit said.

The affidavit says Miller planned to carry out the attack on April 20, the anniversary date of the Columbine high School shooting.

Miller's mother, Summer Miller, is currently being sought by deputies on four outstanding warrants including three for possession of a controlled substance and one for DWI according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Summer Miller, who also goes by Summer Zapata, to call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477)





