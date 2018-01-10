Playwright Arthur Miller's archive on display at UT

Arthur Miller speaking at The University of Texas at Austin. 1984. (Photo: Photo from UT Austin)

AUSTIN - American playwright, essayist and political thinker Arthur Miller's archives have come to the University of Texas at Austin.

The archives will be viewable at the Harry Ransom Center, UT's humanities research library and museum, according to a press release. Miller died in 2005, and HRC has acquired the archive that spans Miller's career from the Arthur Miller Trust.

While Miller was alive, he was closely associated with the Ransom Center, and first donated a group of early play manuscripts to the museum in the early 1960s. This recent acquisition will only add to the collection, and tells the full story of Miller's life and work, the production history of his major plays, and the international reception that made Miller one of the most significant playwrights of the 20th century.

(Photo: Photo from UT Austin)

The archive includes drafts of America's favorite plays like "The Crucible" (1953), and "Death of a Salesman" (1949), as well as Miller's first play "No Villain" (1936), the last play he ever wrote "Finishing the Picture" (2004), and much more. The archive includes a comprehensive record of Miller's creative works, screenplays, short stories and other writings.

(Photo: Photo from UT)

“Arthur Miller is one of our country’s finest playwrights, one who gave dramatic form to themes that are central to our still-evolving American story,” said Ransom Center Director Stephen Enniss.

UT Austin President Gregory L. Fenves said, "Miller’s works are timeless, and his original manuscripts, journals and correspondence will be studied and enjoyed for generations to come.”

Miller is considered to be one of America's most praised playwrights, receiving a Pulitzer Prize for "Death of a Salesman," three Tony Awards and another for Lifetime Achievement, Kennedy Center Honors, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, the Theater Guild National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, and the American Academy of Arts and Letters Gold Medal for Drama.

© 2018 KVUE-TV