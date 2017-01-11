Plans to build Plaza Saltillo high-rise in E. Austin move forward

(Photo: Rebeca Trejo, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Plans to build a large development project just east of Interstate 35 are moving forward.

On a nine to four vote Tuesday night, Austin's planning commission approved a zoning change and extra building height for the 11-acre Plaza Saltillo development. The project is expected to stretch six blocks from I-35 to Navasota Street. The residential and commercial building will sit on Capital Metro's Plaza Saltillo train stop.

The zoning change would allow the developers to increase building heights from the current 60 feet to 68 feet.

Of the 800 apartments at the development, about 15 percent would be set aside as "affordable" units.

But some residents are still unhappy about the project, saying it will drive up property costs.

The city council will vote on the development project later this month.

