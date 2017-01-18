Planned Parenthood vs. Texas: Day 2 of Federal court hearing

398323 03: A sign hangs in the offices of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America December 7, 2001 in New York City. About 200 Planned Parenthood facilities received anthrax hoax letters last month in Fed Ex packages. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

The battle over whether the state should be allowed to pull Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood continued Wednesday.

During the second day in court, the focus was whether Planned Parenthood's willingness to alter an abortion procedure for research was ethically sound. The big question was whether a willingness meant an intent to actually carry out those alterations.

Inspector General Stuart Bowen, who issued the termination notice to Planned Parenthood, testified that an undercover video shot by anti-abortion activists show Planned Parenthood violated ethical standards.

However, he admitted he did not watch the video until after sending a notice of funding termination notice.

His Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ted Spears then testified that he did watch the full video beforehand and advised the Inspector General. The defense questioned his medical expertise, since he’s an orthopedic surgeon and has no experience performing abortions. The defense also cited his pro-life stance, as an ulterior motive.

During the second half of the court proceedings, the prosecution brought forth Dr. Mikeal Love, a gynecologist, who has performed abortions.

He testified that even a willingness to alter abortion procedures for research violates trust with patient and doctor. He said altering an abortion can also cause health complications for women in getting pregnant in the future.

The defense pointed out that the doctors at Planned Parenthood are not even notified about which patients donated their tissue for research and that a willingness does not equate to an intent to actually carry out those alterations.

Planned Parenthood is set to lose Medicaid funding, starting on Saturday, if the judge does not issue an injunction.

By the end of the court hearing, Judge Sam Sparks expressed concerns about making that deadline, as more witnesses are expected to testify on Thursday.

To read about what happened on day one of the hearing, click here.

(© 2017 KVUE)