Plane makes emergency landing at Austin airport

Airplane seats. Thinkstock photo (Photo: daboost)

AUSTIN - Officials said they are evacuating an American Airlines plane that had an emergency landing at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport Friday morning.

Officials with ABIA said the plane landed safely and is currently at the gate. A man who tweeted at KVUE saying his wife was on flight 2575 headed for Chicago when it returned to ABIA. According to ABIA's website, flight 2575 left ABIA at 8 a.m. and flight 2575 arrived at ABIA at 8:32 a.m.

The man said that there were reports of an odd smell and that he hears that passengers have been removed from the plane.

@KVUE @AUStinAirport Reports of an odd smell, being checked now. Importantly, passenger have been removed. — Tim LeBlanc (@tdleblanc) February 17, 2017

He later tweeted that the plane's engine was cleaned the previous night, which could have been the cause of the smell.

ABIA has only told KVUE there was an unknown issue with the flight.

KVUE has a crew on the way. This story will update as more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KVUE)