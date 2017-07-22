Crews responding to plane in Lake Travis

(Photo: KVUE)

Emergency crews responded to reports of a plane in Lake Travis Saturday evening, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the plane was in the water just before 6 p.m. near Starnes Island, near 6410 Hudson Bend Road. All three people who were on the plane have been accounted for and none are reporting serious injuries.

The Lake Travis Fire Department said the plane was submerged in the water.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

A single-engine plane landed in Lake Travis earlier this month. The pilot was uninjured.

