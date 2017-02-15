Refugio pipeline explosion shakes homes 60 miles away

(Photo: Viewer photo)

REFUGIO, Texas -- A natural gas pipeline explosion shook homes near Refugio, about 160 miles southwest of Houston, early Wednesday morning.

The explosion happened along 427 FM Rd 774.

Early reports are that the shaking from the explosion were felt as far as 60 miles away, and some people more than 100 miles away could see the light in the night sky.

The sheriff's office there says so far there are no reports of injuries, and the fire is now under control.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

(© 2017 KHOU)