Pilot removed from flight out of Austin

A pilot was removed from a plane before a flight from Austin to San Francisco Saturday evening.

The incident was on United Airlines Flight 455. The flight was scheduled to depart at 5:02 p.m. but was delayed for two hours after the pilot went on what passengers described as a "rant."

Passengers said the pilot came into the cabin wearing "street clothes" and talked about going through a divorce and the presidential election.

United Airlines released the following statement to KVUE:

We hold our employees to the highest standards and replaced this pilot with a new one to operate the flight, which we expect will depart shortly. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.

