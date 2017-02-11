Pilot removed from flight out of Austin

A pilot was removed from a plane before a flight from Austin to San Francisco Saturday evening.
The incident was on United Airlines Flight 455. The flight was scheduled to depart at 5:02 p.m. but was delayed for two hours after the pilot went on what passengers described as a "rant."
Passengers said the pilot came into the cabin wearing "street clothes" and talked about going through a divorce and the presidential election.
United Airlines released the following statement to KVUE:
We hold our employees to the highest standards and replaced this pilot with a new one to operate the flight, which we expect will depart shortly. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.
(© 2017 KVUE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs