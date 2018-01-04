Pilot at center of Gulf of Mexico search was headed to Texas to pick up dog: Rescue group

This is the dog that the pilot was scheduled to pick up in Georgetown on Wednesday, according to an animal rescue group. (Photo: Courtesy of an animal rescue group)

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - As the Coast Guard continues to search for an aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico that was supposed to land at the Georgetown Municipal Airport Wednesday night, an animal rescue group has told KVUE that the pilot was headed to Texas to pick up a husky dog.

According to an animal rescue group, the pilot’s name is Bill Kinsinger, based in Oklahoma City.

The group told KVUE that Kinsinger was flying to Georgetown to pick up an 11-year-old husky dog, who had been surrendered in Edinburg, Texas to the Palm Valley Animal Center. Multiple pet rescue organizations have told KVUE's sister station in Houston, KHOU, that Kinsinger is a volunteer pilot who flew several missions for different pet organizations.

He planned to take the dog back to Oklahoma City, where the dog would then be transferred to Las Vegas for rehabilitation.

Instead of landing Wednesday night, according to the FAA, the plane continued on the same course and didn’t answer air traffic control instructions.

According to the FAA, the Cirrus S22T aircraft left the Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday evening, the Coast Guard got a report saying the pilot was unresponsive, likely due to lack of oxygen. The Naval Air Station in New Orleans sent a crew to look for the plane. They apparently saw the pilot slouched over.

Thursday, the Coast Guard said the plane was last seen about 118 nautical miles north of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Georgetown Municipal Airport manager told KVUE they never had contact with the pilot, saying they usually don’t hear from a pilot until they’re ready to land at the facility.

