Philadelphia insurance company working to bring Bastrop State Park back to life

(Photo: KVUE)

BASTROP, TEXAS - It's been more than six years since a wildfire torched nearly all of the trees at Bastrop State Park.

Since then, more than one million trees have been planted at the Lost Pines, but still there's a lot of work to be done. Wednesday afternoon, dozens of employees from Philadelphia Insurance Company came from across the country to help.

"It came on our radar through the Arbor Foundation," Senior Vice President of Claims at Philadelphia Insurance Company Jane North said. "They brought to our attention this horrible devastation that occurred and the more we looked into it, it was a no-brainier that we wanted to immediately jump in and help."

They plan to plant 10,000 trees over the next two days. This is something they've been doing for the past three years.

"Every bit helps and over the course of years, when future generations come here, it will be back to where it was," North said.

In the past three years, Philadelphia Insurance Company has planted more than 200,000 trees.

120,000 of them have been at Bastrop State Park.

© 2018 KVUE-TV