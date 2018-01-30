Pflugerville teachers disinfect school while closed for flu

(Photo: KVUE)

CENTRAL TEXAS - Teachers and staff at Concordia High School in Pflugerville are spending the week cleaning the school after several students went home sick with the flu.

According to Principal and Executive Director David Mueller, 18 students were out sick Friday. But by Monday, 35 students and three staff members had the flu.

"My teachers are saying, 'I've only got half the kids here,'" said Mueller.

"It's a struggle having everybody out because you're constantly trying to get kids caught up," said Teacher Sarah Radtke.

That's when they decided to close for the rest of the week to clean.

"I'm just touching everything that gets touched by kids," said Traci Dube, as she cleaned one of the school buses Tuesday. "[I'm] just killing any germs we can."

"We're just trying to do what we can do here, rags in hand," said Mueller.

"Scrubbing anything and everything we can," said Radtke.

They're trying to disinfect every surface to kill the flu virus.

"If the air touches it, there's got to be ways that it's got to be cleaned and wiped off," said Radtke.

"Our principal went out and bought everything this morning at Home Depot," said Dube.

Baylor Scott and White Clinic in Pflugerville does the same cleaning, especially this time of year.

"The rates of influenza this year have been really high," said Physician Assistant Amena Rahman.

She said the best way to prevent the flu is still to wash your hands.

So, what about the flu shot?

Even though this year it isn't as effective, doctors say it's still important to get it because if you do get the flu, your symptoms will be less severe.

And it could get worse.

"This has been -- over the past three to five years it's been one of the worst years since then, not as bad as the 2009 H1N1 season, but the numbers are still coming in," said Radtke.

As for Concordia, they plan to bring in anti-bacterial foggers and keep cleaning until Friday.

"The teachers are helping, and it's really been a community effort to keep our kids safe," said Dube.

"Hopefully, by Monday, everybody will come back ready to go," said Mueller.

KVUE spoke to several other schools to learn about their prevention methods. At Round Rock Christian Academy, they're cleaning with Lysol between each class period after having about 12 percent of their student body out with the flu last week.

At Austin ISD, Round Rock ISD and Leander ISD --- they all say their custodial staff takes extra precaution during any flu season to disinfect the schools, and they encourage students to wash their hands.

