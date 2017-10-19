Two Pflugerville schools lift lockout after reported phone threat

TRAVIS COUNTY - Two Pflugerville schools went into lockout mode Thursday morning after receiving a phone threat, according to officials with the Pflugerville Independent School District.

School authorities said they received the threat for Mott Elementary some time in the middle of the morning. As a result, Mott Elementary and Cele Elementary, which is adjacent to Mott, were placed on lockout at 11:20 a.m.

A lockout is when no one is allowed inside or outside of the school, but normal school activities continue inside, according to school officials.

After an investigation by Pflugerville ISD police and Pflugerville police, the lockout was lifted at 12:20 p.m. Police said they found no credible threat to the school.

