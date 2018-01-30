KVUE
Pflugerville police seeking missing man, 53

Drew Knight, KVUE 5:51 PM. CST January 30, 2018

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - The Pflugerville police department is seeking a 53-year-old man reported missing from his Pflugerville home.

Police said George Earl Brazil was last seen on Sunday wearing a burnt-orange hoodie, burnt-orange baseball cap, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Brazil is said to have limited mental capacity, walks with a limp and frequents fast food locations. Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-990-6700 and select option 0.

 

 

