Pflugerville police arrest teen accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old

KVUE 8:07 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday following the sexual assault investigation of a 12-year-old girl, the Pflugerville Police Department reported.

Police said Brion Hill was charged with aggravated sexual assault after officers received information on Sept. 28 about an incident believed to have occurred on Sept. 22 in the 19600 block of North Heatherwilde Blvd.

Detectives completed the investigation on Thursday, obtained an arrest warrant for Hill and took him into custody later that day, officials said.

