Pflugerville PD lieutenant under investigation to retire

A Pflugerville police lieutenant under an internal investigation announced her retirement on Friday, city officials confirm to KVUE.

Interim Police Chief Jessica Robledo notified police staff that Lt. Laura Wilkes would retire after 25 years with the department. A city spokesperson told KVUE that Wilkes’ last day of work is Friday, but her official retirement will be Jan. 31 per typical retirement procedure.

“I have begun a reorganization of my department and Lt. Laura Wilkes is not part of the future management team,” Robledo said. “As has been previously reported in the media, the City of Pflugerville City Attorney’s Office has been conducting an internal investigation of actions of Pflugerville Police Lieutenant Laura Wilkes. The investigation is not yet complete, nor has it been reviewed by myself or city management, however Lieutenant Wilkes’ departure the investigation is now administratively closed.”

Robledo added Wilkes has been honorably discharged from the department. Wilkes has been under investigation since mid-October, and the spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. The investigation into Wilkes is not related to an investigation into money disappearing from their evidence room, and police have not specified why Wilkes is under investigation.

