Pflugerville ISD bus involved in Saturday morning crash

PFLUGERVILLE - Three students from Pflugerville ISD were injured in a bus crash Saturday morning.

Pflugerville PD said EMS treated three students on scene for minor injuries, and then released them to their parents.

Police said it happened near FM 685 and Pfenning Lane around 8 a.m.

PPD said a pickup truck driver was trying to make a left turn in front of the school bus when the collision occurred.

Police said he was sent to the hospital for minor injuries and cited for failure to yield right of way.

According to Pflugerville Police, the bus was taking kids from Hendrickson High School to Pflugerville High School for regional band.

