Pflugerville City Manager Brandon Wade announces retirement

Brandon Wade (Photo: KVUE)

PFLUGERVILLE - Brandon Wade announced his retirement and resignation as the Pflugerville City Manager and has accepted a new position with the Gulf Coast Water Authority as the Assistant General Manager Dec. 22.

“Over the last eight years I have proudly served the City of Pflugerville, City Council and our residents, and am deeply moved by the trust and confidence given in me to serve the community,” Wade said. “It takes an extraordinary opportunity for me to leave Pflugerville, as I have proudly worked to bring innovative change to the community and continually move the city forward under the guidance of our City Council. I am thankful to have received the opportunity to serve you, and I look forward to this new position where I will be helping to provide water to cities and industries in Galveston County, Brazoria County and Fort Bend County area.”

Wade will now retire after 32 years in city government. He has held positions in several Texas cities including Galveston, Alvin, Richland Hills and Dallas. The various positions including City Manager, Deputy City Manager, Assistant City Manager, Director of Public Works to name a few.

“Wade’s experience and expertise has led the city through growth challenges, as the city has gone from 42,000 to almost 60,000 residents,” Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales said. “As part of the team who helped bring Wade to the city, I have seen him improve our community. During his tenure, the City was ranked four times in the top 100 Best Places to Live by Money Magazine, has had a bond rating increase and tremendous growth; these accolades come from having a leader at the helm.”

Mayor Gonzales has requested to add the discussion of a new city manager to the City Council agenda Jan. 9.

© 2017 KVUE-TV