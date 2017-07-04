Locals share memories after beloved Austin amusement park closes

After 38 years of operation, Austin amusement park Kiddie Acres closes its doors. (Photo: Mariel Fabrega Reyes, Facebook)

AUSTIN - After 38 years of bringing smiles to the faces of Austin's little ones, Kiddie Acres has permanently closed.

The Herring family -- Joseph, Michelle, Michael and Marina -- made the announcement on Facebook on June 30.

"After 38 wonderful years, Marina and I have retired and Kiddie Acres is now closed," wrote Joseph. "We are a thankful for a wonderful career of bringing smiles to the children of Austin. Thank you for all the support and love as we transition into this new stage of our lives."

Many Facebook users were quick to comment, expressing their love and gratitude for Kiddie Acres.

A cherished park to so many Austin-area families, Kiddie Acres included many family-friendly rides including a train and Ferris wheel, as well as miniature golf and pony rides.

According to the Kiddie Acres website, all equipment and merchandise used at the park will be sold by Jones Swenson Auctions.

