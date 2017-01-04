Pediatricians seeing spike in potentially deadly virus for babies

A doctor does his rounds. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images, 2006 Getty Images)

CENTRAL TEXAS - Pediatricians in Central Texas are seeing a spike in a potentially deadly illness for infants and small children, Baylor Scott & White Health told KVUE's Christy Millweard Wednesday.

According to a representative, there has been a 30 percent increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases over the past week at Baylor Scott & White. Up 90 cases from the previous week, the Central Texas Baylor Scott & White system has seen 122 cases of the virus in the past week.

The virus, which runs through April, is particularly bad for infants and can in some cases lead to hospitalization. RSV infections rise during the cold and flu season.

"When you have a lot of that mucus in your airways, and their cough mechanisms are not well-developed, it can cause a lot of problems," said Gody Corpuz, a pediatrician from Scott & White said.

Doctors advise that people make sure to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer when necessary in order to avoid the virus.