Pedestrian struck, killed after crashing his vehicle in New Braunfels

(Photo: USA Today)

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS - One man has died after he crashed his vehicle and then was struck by another vehicle as he attempted to cross a highway in New Braunfels early Wednesday morning.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, Rudy Varela Jr., 32, was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta along Highway 46 shortly after midnight when he lost control and struck a guard rail, disabling the vehicle. He left it in the inside southbound lane as he attempted to cross the southbound lanes of the highway on foot. This is when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 42-year-old man from New Braunfels struck Varela.

First responders arrived and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified about his death.

© 2017 KVUE-TV