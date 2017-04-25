Burnet Co. Sheriff's reserve deputy runs over man lying in road

(Photo: USA Today)

BURNET COUNTY, TEXAS - A pedestrian who authorities said was lying in the middle of a Burnet County road died Saturday morning after he was run over by a reserve deputy sheriff, Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KVUE Tuesday.

According to DPS, the collision happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Farm to Market 963, near Oakalla, Texas. DPS said Burnet County Sheriff's reserve deputy John Groom was traveling eastbound on FM 963 in a Ford Crown Victoria on FM 963 when he ran over Donny Haynes, 37, who was lying in the road.

Groom was on-duty at the time of the incident, according to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

This developing story will update when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV