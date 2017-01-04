Pedestrian dies from injuries one month after crash

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Police said a 52-year-old man died approximately one month after he was struck by a van on South Congress.

APD said John Mark Anderson was crossing South Congress at Sheraton Avenue around 6 p.m. Nov. 25 when he was struck by a Honda Odyssey. Police said the Odyssey was traveling southbound on Congress and had a green light at the time of the crash.

Anderson was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, where he died around 12:50 p.m. Dec. 24.

Police added the crash is still under investigation, and that people with information are asked to call APD Vehicular Homicide Unit detectives at 512-974-5789.

