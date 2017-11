(Photo: KVUE)

BUDA, TEXAS - Pedernales Electric Cooperative reported a power outage Tuesday night affecting about 1,500 customers in Buda, Texas.

The outage was recorded around 8 p.m. and PEC estimated the restoration time to be around 11:15 p.m.

PEC said it believed the outage was caused by a lightning strike.

