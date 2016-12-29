Paxton files amicus brief accusing State Bar of Texas of discrimination

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 9: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to reporters at a news conference outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an amicus brief in support of a challenge to the State Bar of Texas' racial- and sex-based quota system.

A lawsuit filed by Austin attorney Greg Gegenheimer claims that the Texas bar's quota system for the board of directors is unconstitutional. The bar currently requires "four minority member directors." Gegenheimer, a white male, said he wants to apply for an open director position on the board, but can't because the bar is "only allowing 'female, African-American, Hispanic-American, Native American or Asian-American' members to be considered" for the position, according to Paxton's statement Thursday morning.

Gegenheimer believes the system discriminates based on sex and race and violates the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause.

"An organization is strengthened when it can marshal a coalition of diverse thought, experiences, and backgrounds," the lawsuit claims. "But discrimination in the pursuit of diversity does a disservice to all involved. And when it comes to the government, discrimination is not only a disservice, it is unconstitutional."

In the amicus brief filed Wednesday night, Paxton is urging the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to invalidate the "unconstitutional quota system."

Read the amicus brief here:

Amicus Brief - State Bar of Texas by kvuenews on Scribd