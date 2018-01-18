Parents of victims in fatal Georgetown crash thanking first responders

(Photo: KVUE)

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - Investigators in Georgetown say they may never know what caused a fatal crash on Interstate Highway 35 last week.

A car heading northbound veered off the road and plunged 60 feet into Berry Creek, the fourth such crash this decade, according to Georgetown police. The driver, Derrick Kennie, died at the scene. Kelisha Preece died days days later in the hospital and her sister, Arielle Preece, is in the Intensive Care Unit with extensive brain damage.

The two women's parents, Kelly Preece and Frank Johnson, are planning a funeral for Kelisha while Arielle fights for her life.

Second victim dies after fatal crash into creek in Georgetown

"I can't explain how it's been, no one should have to go through this," Kelly said. "For Arielle we have to be strong and give her all the strength and all the glory."

"They're genuine, very big hearts, both of them," Johnson said. "Both of them have three young boys that are missing their mother right now."

The Preece's parents said if it wasn't for Georgetown first responders, Arielle wouldn't be alive.

"There was a time that I had to pull a young man out of a burning car, so I know that it takes guts," Johnson said. "It takes loyalty and it takes heart."

"I think this is great because what these guys go out and do day after day, they very seldom get rewarded for what they do," Georgetown Police Victim Services Coordinator Anthony Rector said.

"Now that I've went through this, it's amazing to have these people," Kelly said.

A fundraiser to raise money for Preece's daughters' medical costs and Kelisha's funeral is set for all day Friday and Saturday at Rogers Boyz BBQ at 804 East Braker Lane in North Austin. The public is invited to attend.

Kelisha's public wake will be on Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the All Faith Funeral Home at 8507 North Interstate 35 Frontage Rd.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Preece's parents to pay for medical bills and funeral costs.

