Parents concerned over broken school zone lights

MANOR, TEXAS - Some parents in the Manor school district are concerned about two flashing school zone signs that haven't worked in weeks.

Travis County Engineering Manager David Grear tells they are aware of the issue with the lights outside Presidential Meadows Elementary off Highway 290 on George Bush Street, and have visited the site twice.

The department ordered two new control boxes, each costing about $1,000. Grear said one of the two began working again, but found neither was functioning when he checked Friday afternoon.

Those who work and live in the area say it's a huge safety concern. Parents say it's common to see drivers zoom through the neighborhood. With no real indicator for cars to slow down, it makes the situation even more dangerous.

"So there's a good of about 20 or 30 kids that walk home -- so if people aren't familiar with this school, and knowing that there actually is a school right here, then they can easily run over someone's kid,” said parent Demarco Wingwood.

Wingwood also said the placement of the sign in the entrance of the neighborhood isn't entirely visible either.

The engineering department tells KVUE they are bringing someone out Monday morning to take another look.

