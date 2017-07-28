Paint and body workers offer tips for beating the heat

The triple digit temperatures are never fun, especially for those working in them.

Strenuous physical labor combined with triple-digit heat increases the risk for heat-related injuries like heat exhaustion from dehydration or life-threatening heat stroke, which happens when your body loses its ability to regulate its own temperature.

At Limon's Paint and Body Shop in southeast Austin, employees say they come prepared because even on the hottest days, work doesn't stop.

Troy Morgan said preparation pays off. He told KVUE how the crew gets ready for a busy day in the bustling sun.

"We just drink a lot of water and stay hydrated as best as possible," Morgan said. "We have fans."

Other employees also recommend wearing loose jeans and a white T-shirt.

Keeping your cool can be tough in the sweltering heat, which is why it's best to always be prepared.

