Paid sick leave draft ordinance draws support, questions

sick man , flu, (Photo: Thinkstock)

AUSTIN - A draft ordinance for mandated paid sick leave in Austin has drawn both support and questions over its possible implementation.

Supporters say 37 percent of Austin's private workforce lacks access to paid sick leave, which puts them in a difficult position.

But others believe it could hurt small businesses and that the discussion about policy is being rushed.

The draft ordinance, which is sponsored by Council Member Greg Casar, and co-sponsored by Council Member Ann Kitchen and Mayor Pro-Tem Kathie Tovo, calls for:

- An employer to grant one hour of earned sick time for every 30 hours worked

- Employees could also use those sick days to take care of a family member

- Employers would not be required to provide more than 64 hours -- or eight full days -- of sick time per year.

- Unused time could be carried over to the following year

- If an employer is found to have violated the policy, the City of Austin could fine them up to $500.

"We think it is a compromise ordinance where we really took into consideration best practices from other 40 jurisdictions in the country that have sick day policy," said Ana Gonzalez, who works with Work Strong Austin, a coalition supporting the draft ordinance.

Asked for an example of compromise, Gonzalez noted the eight paid sick days were fewer than the 12 days some proponents suggested.

Gonzalez said other cities throughout the country have implemented such policies without issue.

"There are 40 other jurisdictions in the country that require an employer to offer paid sick days and the sky didn’t fall there. It’s actually -- after time of implementation, this is something that we’ve seen is good for the economy, for workers and for businesses," Gonzales explained.

The organization notes lack of paid sick time disproportionately affects those who earn less.

"There's over 200,000 workers right now who are at risk of losing their job if they take care of themselves of their loved ones. And they're also facing really hard decisions if they're going to stay home and take care of their kids -- or if they're going to pay the rent," Gonzales said.

But the plan has faced pushback from some small business owners, who fear the ordinance would create an added strain.

"There are companies that are based in Austin that will bid for projects, say, a construction firm. And they’re bidding for a project in Round Rock, and they say 'we’re always on a thin margin, this is going to put us at a competitive disadvantage. We may lose business as a result,'" noted Drew Scheberle, the senior vice president for advocacy at the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Scheberle said the Chamber of Commerce wants the issue to be studied by a third-party, independent firm to review its economic impact. Following that, they're calling for a 90-day period for public feedback.

"Why should it be only one approach that a couple city council members are thinking of. These would all come out when they do a good study on the potential impact. We'd hate for it to inadvertently reduce jobs," said Scheberle.

While discussions of a potential policy have been discussed for months, Scheberle said the draft resolution was just posted recently. He believes there should be more analysis before moving forward.

"Seattle took a year, took a very thoughtful approach, and it still yielded a system that they changed after they implemented it for a while. So I just, call me old school, but I think you ought to look before you leap," explained Scheberle, who also questioned how paid interns would be affected by such a policy.

If passed, Austin would become the first city in Texas to implement paid sick leave.

The draft ordinance is expected to be discussed at a Feb. 15 council meeting.

© 2018 KVUE-TV