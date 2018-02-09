Pace Bend Park to undergo prescribed burn Feb. 12

Jan. 26 Snapshot - Sunset at Pace Bend Park by Kathleen Wolt (Photo: Kathleen Wolt)

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - Pace Bend Park will undergo a prescribed burning, or a controlled burn, on Monday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. located at 2805 Pace Bend Road North, Spicewood, Texas.

The Travis Country Park managers plan to conduct the burn in cooperation with the local fire department and natural resource agencies. The prescribed burn will cover 150 acres of oak-juniper woodlands and grasslands to maintain plant communities. The burn will remove overgrown shrubs and will reduce the number of exotic species to enhance the health and diversity of native plants.

Winds are predicted to carry light smoke cross communities near the park and Lake Travis, however, there is a generous distance from the prescribed burns and the adjacent communities.

Travis County is still under a burn ban, however, burn managers conduct controlled burns due to the favorable conditions. All managers, regulators and emergency responders will coordinate on the implementations of the prescribed burn.

