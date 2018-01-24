P. Terry's taco stand opens for business in South Austin

Filled Tacos (Photo: Monkey Business Images Ltd, (c) Monkey Business Images Ltd)

AUSTIN - The time has come for one of Austin's favorite burger chains to indulge in another delicious Texas staple: tacos!

According to Austin Eater, P. Terry's has opened its first taco-dedicated drive-thru, the Taco Ranch, Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the Oak Hill neighborhood.

P. Terry's said with this latest venture they're sticking to their roots and not using processed food.

So what's on the menu?

Simple tacos, chalupas, burritos, quesadillas will be served, and there are even churro brownies for people with a sweet tooth.

Inspired by the Taco Bell short menu of the 60s, Austin Eater reports that customers are certain to get a bang for their buck, with most prices staying around $2.25.

While P. Terry's doesn't have any immediate plans to open more Taco Ranches, the Austin chain says it isn't out of the question, according to Austin Eater.

