Over 200 arrested for DWI during holiday No Refusal period, APD says

Cup of cognac whiskey or brandy and the keys car. (Photo: MarianVejcik)

AUSTIN - Austin police arrested 210 people for allegedly driving while intoxicated during the department's Christmas-New Year's No Refusal initiative.

Of the total amount of people arrested, police said 21 people had one prior conviction, 26 had breath samples over 0.15 (two times the legal limit), 21 had two or more prior convictions, and three people allegedly drove intoxicated with children in their vehicles.

The initiative ran daily from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Dec. 15, 2017, to Jan. 2, 2018.

According to Austin police, the number of people arrested during the Christmas-New Year's No Refusal in 2017 was less than the previous year. Police said 230 people were arrested in 2016 for DWI.

