Over 200 arrested during APD's Christmas, New Year's 'No Refusal'

Shot glass with car keys and handcuffs (Photo: Zerbor, Thinkstock)

AUSTIN - Austin police arrested 230 people for allegedly driving while under the influence during their Christmas and New Year's extended "No Refusal" period.

According to a release, of those arrested, 32 people had breath samples measure nearly two times the legal limit. The highest breath sample measured at 0.319 or nearly four times the legal limit.

Austin police said 39 of the people arrested had enhanced DWI charges due to prior DWI convictions.

APD's "No Refusal" period ran from Dec. 15, 2016, to Jan. 2, 2017 during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(© 2017 KVUE)