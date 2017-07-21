That's a big check! (Photo: Provided to KVUE, Benny Abolmaali)

Make-A-Wish® Central & South Texas and Moonshine Sweet Tea Launch Fundraising Campaign to Grant Local Wishes

Austin, TX (July 17, 2017) – Make-A-Wish® Central & South Texas, in partnership with Moonshine Sweet Tea (MST), makers of fresh-brewed Texas sweet tea, announced the launch of their new campaign, Share the Joy of Summer, which aims to raise funds to help grant wishes to local kids in central and south Texas.

Through August 31st, every donation will be matched by Moonshine Sweet Tea, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000. The $100,000 fundraising goal will allow the organization to grant life-changing wishes to 20 children in Central and South Texas. Make-A-Wish believes a wish is a game-changer in the life of a child dealing with a life threatening illness. “Julie’s wish experience gave her a renewed faith that enable her to strengthen her resolve to successfully continue the fight,” said wish mom Preciosa.

“It’s incredibly important for us to give back to those in need,” said Remmy Castillo, Chief Executive Officer of Moonshine Sweet Tea. “We’re so proud of our longstanding sponsorship with the amazing Make-A-Wish team to help wish kids’ wishes become a reality. We can’t wait to kick-off this latest fundraising campaign.”

“There are few experiences more powerful than making a wish come true,” says Kathrin Brewer, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas. “About 550 kids in our region are diagnosed each year with a life threatening illness. The generosity and invaluable support of Moonshine Sweet Tea helps make it possible to get even closer to our vision of granting a wish to each of these children.”

About Moonshine Sweet Tea

Located in Austin, Texas, Moonshine Sweet Tea brews the finest sweet tea based on a secret family recipe from 1946. Today Moonshine is still brewed, one kettle at a time giving it the highest quality and best taste. The only ingredients are hand-picked black tea leaves, clean filtered water and 100% cane sugar. Founder Leo Cob Porter’s great grandson still puts his seal of approval on every batch of this non-alcoholic Moonshine. It’s become one of the fasting growing teas in America since releasing its ready to drink flavors in September 2015. Moonshine can be found in stores including Target, HEB, Kroger, Sprouts and Sam’s Club. Moonshine’s RTD line includes six flavors: Original Sweet Tea, Mint and Honey, Lemon, Mango, Sweet Peach, and Unsweet Tea. Every bottle of Moonshine Tea places the words “helping children’s charities” on the cap. Moonshine believes in giving back, especially to children. To start the campaign, a corporate partnership with Make-A-Wish was launched in September 2016. Visit Moonshine at www.moonshinesweettea.com to learn more.

About Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas

With the help of generous donors and more than 250 volunteers, Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas has granted more than 4,500 wishes since its inception in 1985. Last year alone, Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas made it possible for 266 kids to receive the gift of a wish. This year, with the help of its community, the organization will be able to grant 300 wishes or more. For more information on how to get involved, visit www.cstx.wish.org.

