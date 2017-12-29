LIST: Transportation options as Austinites ring in the new year

(Photo: Thinkstock, Copyright 2009, Mike Watson Images Limited.)

AUSTIN - If you live in Austin this New Year's Eve, you have more than enough transportation options as you celebrate. Some of those options are even free.

Not only is driving drunk dangerous, but Austin police officers will be out in full force New Year's Eve. Austin Police Department officers will be given automatic approval to issue search warrants on drivers who deny sobriety tests until Jan. 2.

Here are some options you can choose from:

Public transportation

Capital Metro will offer free rides on New Year’s Eve. Services for MetroRail and MetroRapid start Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. The MetroBus will resume a Sunday service schedule.

Capital Metro said riders should plan their trips ahead of time. South 1st Street bridge will close from 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

AAA's Tipsy Tow will also offer free rides to all Texans within a 10-mile radius of their home.





