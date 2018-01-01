Outback Steakhouse dishing free Bloomin' Onions on Jan. 2

(Photo: Outback Steakhouse)

It seems the South Carolina Gamecocks were hungry for a victory at the Outback Bowl Monday, and their 26-19 win is giving not only South Carolina fans a reason to celebrate, but also the rest of the nation.

This year they were Team Bloomin' Onion. Their competitors, the Michigan Wolverines, were Team Coconut Shrimp.

As part of an annual tradition at the Outback Bowl, the Gamecocks' win means free Bloomin' Onions for any one who sets foot in an Outback Steakhouse. To cash in on the free appetizer, all you need to do is make a purchase at any nationwide Outback restaurant, simply say "Outback Bowl" to your server and it's all yours.

2018 marks the restaurant's sixth nationwide appetizer giveaway based on the outcome of the bowl game. After the Florida Gators won last year, Outback gave away 56,238 Bloomin' Onions to guests around the county.

