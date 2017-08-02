Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruising into Austin, Cedar Park, Pflugerville

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked January 23, 2002 outside the Oscar Mayer Elementary School in Chicago. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Boyle)

AUSTIN - Some may wish they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. That may never come true.

Others might just wish they could see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in real life. If you live near Cedar Park, Austin or Pflugerville, that can definitely come true.

As part of one of the most well-known marketing campaigns in the nation, the hot dog-shaped automobile drives across the U.S. with the mission of putting “a better hot dog in every hand.” Along with the opportunity of snapping a selfie with the giant wiener, hot dog fans usually also get the chance to play a few games and earn some free Wienermobile gear.

According to a schedule obtained by our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, here is when you can stop by the Wienermobile while it’s in the area starting on August 3, 2017:

Thursday:



- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the H-E-B on 2800 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park

- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the H-E-B on 170 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park

Friday:

- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the H-E-B on 500 Canyon Ridge Drive in Austin

- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the H-E-B on 1434 Wells Branch Pkwy. In Pflugerville

Saturday:

- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the H-E-B on 5808 Burnet Road in Austin

- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the H-E-B on 7015 Village Center Drive in Austin

Here are a few other fun facts about the Wienermobile found on OscarMayer.com:

- The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 by Carl Mayer.

- The 1952 Wienermobile resides in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

- There are six different Wienermobiles driving across the U.S. at any given time.

- There is a Wienermobile smart phone app that features games and updates on the location of the closest Wienermobile.

© 2017 KVUE-TV