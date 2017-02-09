Organization to offer housing for homeless, those with mental illness

Integral Care is putting together a special project called Housing First Oak Springs.

The East Austin facility aims to help those with mental health issues and will offer 24-hour access to primary care and behavioral health services. The 40,000 square foot complex will be able to house 50 individuals.

Integral Care said they believe housing is a healthcare intervention and the foundation for recovery from homelessness, mental illness and substance use.

"For them to have their own key, they can open their own door and find a space that is theirs,” Integral Care Chief of Strategy Ellen Richards said

The group serves approximately 2,000 individuals experiencing homelessness, as well as manages 450 units providing safe housing for previously homeless individuals.

"It's important to improve everyone's quality of life and it saves us money,” Richards said.

The group says by removing one person off the street, it reduces the use of hospital stays, emergency room visits and nights in jail. On average saving the community $20,000: multiply it by 50 and it could potentially save one million annually.

By working with other housing providers, Integral Care will assess those who are most at risk to stay

at their facility. They move in immediately without pre-condition and paired up with staff to work on rehabilitation.

The complex is funded by several organizations including St. David's Foundation. The groundbreaking is set for April, the facility plans to open up its doors next Spring.

(© 2017 KVUE)