Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran receiving mortgage-free Elgin home

ELGIN, TEXAS - A home for a hero is going up in Elgin thanks to Operation Finally Home.

Wednesday, U.S. Army Sergeant Jason Castille and his family attended a groundbreaking.

"We could have never done this by ourselves and I'm so thankful because it's going to give my family a place, a home base," Castille said. "All kids need a home base."

The Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran was one of the first on the ground when the war started. He was wounded in battle when his right shoulder was crushed. He now suffers from permanent injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

While on active duty, Castille was awarded the Valorous Unit Award, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Combat Action Badge. He retired after nearly eight years of service.

Castille has completed his bachelors degree in biblical studies and now works in ministry. Last November, the father of four learned he would be receiving a mortgage free home.

