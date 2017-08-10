Investigation leads to 38 arrests, discovery of drugs and firearms in Comal County

File photo

After a five-month investigation, 38 people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, cash and firearms were seized in Comal County, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

'Operation: Crystal Lake' was the months-long investigation of drug traffickers in Comal County, specifically the Canyon Lake area.

NBPD said that during the early morning hours of Aug. 9, a special task force carried out arrest warrants at several residences in New Braunfels and Canyon Lake. 38 people were served arrest warrants and are now in custody facing a total of 44 felony drug and weapons charges.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 11 and a half pounds of methamphetamine, about one pound of cocaine, over 40 grams of heroin, approximately $5,000 in cash, eight firearms (two of which were stolen) and three vehicles, one of which was stolen, according to NBPD.

The arrests included:

Mike Green, 51

Jason Ramirez, 33

San Juanita Garcia, 28

Guadalupe Garcia, 64

Lori Poggenpohl, 45

Tom Norris, 56

Sandra Jurado, 56

Stephen Tate, 62

Crystal King, 36

Johnny Moehler, 24

Alan Jones, 50

Alisha Sloan, 39

Frank Rivera, 25

Amber Ramirez, 31

Donald Shelton, 41

Virginia Fuentes, 30

Jovannie Vega, 27

Danielle Thetford, 27

Devin McDaniel, 26

Myrna Abbot, 46

Shaena Kenned, 22

Juan Franco, 27

Alain Conatser, 1977

Robert Pereida, 25

Joseph Bossman, 25

David Hinojosa, 34

Joseph Niestemki, 42

Brian Wilkerson, 34

Ryan Cardenas, 34

Maria Escobedo, 34

Robert DeSoto, 32

Aubriln Dixon, 28

Robert Shipman, 59

Adolpho Quintero, 43

Pauline Flores, 31

Robert Radke, 29

Patricia Hunter, 48

Raymond Nunley, 58

"The goal of 'Operation: Crystal Lake' was to make a significant impact on the distribution of methamphetamine in Comal County, particularly in the Canyon Lake area," NBPD said in a release. "Following these 38 arrest warrants being served, the amount of drugs available, and the ability for people to obtain those drugs, has been drastically reduced, therefore making the Comal County community a safer place to live and work."

'Operation: Crystal Lake' was a coordinated effort by the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force, the New Braunfels Police Department, the Comal County Sheriff's Office, the New Braunfels/Comal County Gang Offender Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

"This effort could not have happened without tremendous interagency cooperation and the hard work and dedication of dozens of local, state, and federal law enforcement and criminal justice personnel," NBPD said. "The effort by those agencies continues, along with the commitment to ridding communities of dangerous drugs and those who distribute them."

