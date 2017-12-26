Onions roll across New Braunfels highway after big rig accident

New Braunfels Crash (Photo: New Braunfels PD)

NEW BRAUNFELS - Two 18-wheelers crashed on the south end of a New Braunfels highway around 10 a.m. Tuesday, one transporting onions. The onions extracted from the semi and then immediately scattered along the highway causing traffic delays.

The NDPD took to Twitter to alert citizens:

“Onions are scattered along the nbnd access road on the south end of NB after two big rigs crashed. Luckily only minor injuries. Slight delays in main lanes in that area due to rubbernecking. Please drive carefully!”

