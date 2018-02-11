KVUE
One person stabbed after fight near UT

Shelby Kimball, KVUE 10:57 AM. CST February 11, 2018

One person was stabbed after a fight near University of Texas on Sunday morning.

UT police said the fight happened at 20th and San Jacinto, near the Recreational Sports Center.

UTPD first said a student was involved, but later said the two people in the fight were not affiliated with UT.

Officials said one of them was stabbed, and both were taken to the hospital. 

UTPD is still investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

