One person stabbed after fight near UT

One person was stabbed after a fight near University of Texas on Sunday morning.
UT police said the fight happened at 20th and San Jacinto, near the Recreational Sports Center.
UTPD first said a student was involved, but later said the two people in the fight were not affiliated with UT.
Officials said one of them was stabbed, and both were taken to the hospital.
UTPD is still investigating.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
