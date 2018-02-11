One person stabbed after fight near UT

(Photo: ChristopherBernard, Chris Bernard)

One person was stabbed after a fight near University of Texas on Sunday morning.

UT police said the fight happened at 20th and San Jacinto, near the Recreational Sports Center.

UTPD first said a student was involved, but later said the two people in the fight were not affiliated with UT.

Officials said one of them was stabbed, and both were taken to the hospital.

Upon further investigation UTPD has determined that both parties in the fight last night were NON -UT affiliates. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) February 11, 2018

UTPD is still investigating.

