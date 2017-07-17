One person on the run after police chase leads to crash

(Photo: Visuals Unlimited, Inc./Carol & Mike Werner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Two people were sent to the hospital and one person is on the run after a high speed police chase led to a wreck in South Austin Monday morning.

According to police, they suspected the vehicle was stolen before the chase ensued. Police said at some point the suspects' vehicle hit the officer's unit before the vehicle wrecked out at Ben White Boulevard and MoPac Expressway after 3 a.m.

Police said two people were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries while one person ran from the crash. Police said they have one person detained.

No officers were injured in this crash.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV