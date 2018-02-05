One person found dead in 'dangerous' Northeast Austin house fire

(Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department recovered the body of an older man from a fire that apparently destroyed a home in Northeast Austin Monday night.

Austin Fire Info tweeted about the house fire in the 9500 block of Fiskville Road just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the home was "heavily involved" with flames and that crews used defensive tactics to knock the blaze down.

At 10:07 p.m., Officials said they were able to knock the fire down but had difficulty with the "integrity of the structure" due to the heavy fire earlier. Fire Officials called the situation dangerous for crews.

Austin police said they are working with Austin Fire to determine the cause.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

